Jail for man who recorded videos of woman showering at NTU

Ril Iskandar Mohamed Gazali pleaded guilty to one count each of voyeurism, housebreaking and criminal trespass.

A technician trespassed into a toilet at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) shortly after midnight on June 11, 2023, and used his mobile phone to record videos of a woman showering.

Ril Iskandar Mohamed Gazali, 32, who was not an NTU student at the time of the offences, returned to the university again the following month and entered another woman’s on-campus residence as he wanted to touch her belongings.

On July 8, he was sentenced to eight weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one count each of voyeurism, housebreaking and criminal trespass.

Ril, who was then working in Pioneer Road, rode his motorcycle into NTU’s compound after work in the evening on June 10, 2023.

He parked his vehicle, walked around the university and went to a hall of residence, where he unlawfully entered two rooms which he believed belonged to female students, but no one was inside.

Ril was walking past a female toilet shortly after midnight when he heard the sound of water running.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sunil Nair said: “The accused surmised that a young woman was taking a shower and felt sexually aroused at the thought.

“The accused decided to enter the female toilet in order to peep at the woman and/or take a recording of her while she was taking a shower.”

The woman, 22, who is not an NTU student but was visiting a female friend, was the one showering.

Ril stood in front of her cubicle, placed his mobile phone in a small gap at the bottom of the cubicle door and recorded a video of the nude woman.

He was in the midst of recording a second video when she spotted the phone and shouted in shock.

Ril quickly withdrew his phone and fled. He deleted the recordings a few days later.

Meanwhile, the victim told her friend about the incident and the police were notified soon after.

The court heard that a closed-circuit television camera had captured Ril while he was on campus.

He returned to NTU on July 24, 2023, and went to another hall of residence.

Ril found a key fob to another 22-year-old woman’s unit while looking through a nearby shoe rack and used it to enter the unit at about 6.05pm.

Her neighbour, a 23-year-old woman, heard the door opening and decided to investigate as she knew that the other woman was away in her home country at the time.

When the neighbour found Ril in the room and confronted him, he lied that he had been asked to retrieve an item from the room.

DPP Nair told the court: “The informant noticed that the key fob was on the bed and she thought that the victim might have told the accused where she had kept the key fob. The informant thus left the accused and returned to her room.”

Ril left the premises and the older woman later contacted the victim, who said that she had not told anyone to enter her room.

The neighbour then filed a police report shortly before 10pm that day and officers arrested Ril following an investigation.

His bail was set at $15,000 on July 8 and he is expected to begin serving his jail sentence on July 25.