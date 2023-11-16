Jewel Changi Airport launches Super Mario-themed event for year-end holiday season

Jewel Changi Airport will be peppered with photo spots that feature characters and icons from the Mario family from now till Jan 1.

Fans of Nintendo’s Super Mario will have another reason to jump for joy this year-end holidays, with a new event at the Jewel Changi Airport focused on the popular video game franchise.

From now till Jan 1, the mall will be peppered with photo spots that feature characters and icons from the Mario family, with meet-and-greet sessions and limited-edition merchandise in store for visitors to the mall.

This is in addition to the opening of a Nintendo pop-up store in Jewel, which opens from Nov 17 to Jan 1.

For the holiday event, titled Pipe Around the World at Jewel, photo spots at the Shiseido Forest Valley featuring beloved characters and power-up items from the franchise are now accessible to the public.

In addition to the Shiseido Forest Valley, some 56 pipes - regularly seen in the video games - are also located throughout Jewel.

A photo spot with colourful warp pipes. PHOTO: JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT

Also, exclusive meet-and-greet sessions with the two main characters - Mario and Luigi - will be held three times a day (12pm, 2pm and 4pm) from Nov 17 to 19 at the South Gateway Garden on the mall’s second level.

Jewel and Nintendo have specially developed merchandise related to this event - which includes a 2-in-1 cushion and neck pillow, a travel organiser, a canvas bag and a travel pouch.

Aside from the Super Mario-themed event, visitors will also be greeted by Jewel’s 16m-tall Christmas tree at the main entrance of the Shiseido Forest Valley.

The Shiseido Forest Valley and Canopy Park will be decorated with fairy lights, lighted arches, Christmas trees and other festive decorations, adding to the ambiance of the holiday season.

Special lights and decorations at Canopy Park. PHOTO: JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT Visitors can also enjoy a choreographed light show that features Christmas melodies at the HSBC Rain Vortex every evening at 7.30pm, 8.30pm, 9.30pm, with an additional show from Fridays to Sundays at 10.30pm.

The Shiseido Forest Valley will also host a ticketed concert on Dec 23, which will feature performances by local artistes Benjamin Kheng and Annette Lee, and a handbell performance by Ministry Of Bellz.

Concert tickets are available online for $36.