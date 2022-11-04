 Jetstar to relocate to Changi Airport Terminal 4 by March 25, 2023, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Jetstar to relocate to Changi Airport Terminal 4 by March 25, 2023

The move ends months of negotiations, after Jetstar rejected the relocation when it was first announced in July.PHOTO: ST FILE
Wong Shiying
Nov 04, 2022 07:31 pm

Australian low-cost carrier Jetstar will relocate its operations to Terminal 4 in Singapore by March 25, 2023, it said in a joint statement with Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Friday.

The move brings to an end months of negotiations between the two parties, after Jetstar rejected the relocation when it was first announced in July.

On Friday, both parties said the agreement follows the completion of a joint study by CAG and Jetstar Asia on the potential impact of the move.

Jetstar was initially slated to move to T4 on Oct 25, 2022. But after CAG announced in July the list of airlines that would move to the terminal, Jestar said the decision was taken “unilaterally” and done in bad faith before any agreement was reached.

On Friday, Mr Lim Ching Kiat, CAG’s Managing Director of Air Hub Development, said Jetstar’s move will enable Changi Airport to optimise the use of its aircraft gates in order to meet increasing travel demand, especially during the early morning peak period.

It will also create “headroom” for Jetstar and other airlines to grow at Changi, he added.

“We recognise that Jetstar Asia requires more time to prepare for the relocation to T4. Hence, we have agreed to extend the timeline for its move by five months. With the operational provisions that CAG has committed to support its relocation, Jetstar Asia can be assured that its interests, and those of its passengers, will be met,” he said.

Mr Barathan Pasupathi, Jetstar Asia’s CEO, said: “Moving to Terminal 4 is the start of a new chapter. We are committed to continuing to ramp up our operation and plan for future growth, and we appreciate the assurances that CAG have given ahead of this move.”

Fourteen airlines have successfully moved their operations to T4, including Air Asia Group, Cathay Pacific and Korean Air.

