Johor to look at adopting S’pore land checkpoint QR code system

Frequent travellers between Malaysia and Singapore said the QR code system could save time and ease traffic congestion.

JOHOR BAHRU – Frequent travellers between Malaysia and Singapore are hoping for a swift implementation of the QR code immigration clearance system at the two land border checkpoints in Johor.

They said the system, which Singapore implemented in March, could save time and ease traffic congestion.

Currently, travellers are required to hand over their passports for physical checks.

Mr Zulhairi Zulkifli, who crosses the Causeway several times a week, said the QR code would make the overall journey smoother and faster.

“Singapore implemented the system (in March) and I have used it a few times. My experience has been breezy. I only have to scan the code on my smartphone. It is quicker by a few seconds but it can save a lot of time for those travelling in groups.

“All the passengers in one vehicle can be registered under one code,” said the 38-year-old freelancer.

Social media executive Nam Zi Sin, 29, also believes that the system will allow vehicles to move faster across the border.

“This will benefit bus passengers like me as this means that the availability of the buses will be higher and cut down on the waiting time. Such an initiative will also be a step towards a more digital-forward Malaysia.”

On March 19, Singapore rolled out the QR code immigration clearance initiative at its Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Travellers must generate their code via a mobile app before arriving at the immigration counters and present the QR code, in lieu of passports.

When contacted, Johor works, transport, infrastructure and communication committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said he would be meeting the related agencies in Singapore after Hari Raya Aidilfitri to look at the QR code initiative.

“We want to see whether the implementation has been successful or not. The feedback I heard so far has been positive. A vehicle with six passengers only needs to register for one code to enable faster clearance,” he said.

“I will compile all the related information and have a discussion with our immigration director-general after that,” he added.

On Jan 11, the Malaysian and Singaporean governments – upon inking the memorandum of understanding for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone – agreed to explore initiatives to make things as seamless as possible. This included the adoption of the QR code system on both sides to speed up immigration clearance. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK