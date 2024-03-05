Jurong hawker gives away thunder tea rice to seniors

Hawker Xu Jianhui, 57, can still recall all the help he received when he was just starting out.

He has been selling lei cha, or thunder tea rice, at Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre in Jurong East Avenue 1 for five years now.

In return, Mr Xu is giving away thunder tea rice to senior citizens who are over 70 years old and people with disabilities every Tuesday and Thursday this month.

“I received help and support from many people in the past, and now I want to do my little bit to give back to the society," he told Shin Min Daily News.

Mr Xu added that he struggled when he opened his stall in 2019 but he was fortunate to meet customers who gave him feedback and suggestions, helping him improve his dish. There were even customers who shared home-made ingredients with him.

Now that his business is stable, he wishes to share his food. "I will not starve to death if I earn less. I just want to give back for the kindness I received from others."