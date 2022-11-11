Karaoke, anyone? Treat for diners at Kopitiam outlets

A roving karaoke booth at the Kopitiam food hall in JEM on Nov 11, 2022. The booth will be rotated between five outlets from 11am to 8pm.

Diners at the Kopitiam Food Hall in Jurong East mall Jem did a double take during lunch hour on Friday when they noticed a striking red karaoke booth smack dab in the middle of the food court.

The booth is part of a roving initiative by Kopitiam to give customers a chance to de-stress during their meals. The booth will be rotated between five outlets from 11am to 8pm.

Meanwhile, a two-player interactive light game will pop up at seven other outlets over the course of several weeks.

The initiative will run until Jan 15, 2023, with diners able to make use of the booths as long as they spend at least $6 on their meals.

When The Straits Times visited Jem at noon, many curious onlookers were seen gawking as only one young woman used her receipt to access the two-seater booth.

“Usually after meals you fall into a food coma, so I think these activities are a good way to perk you up,” said 20-year-old student Angeline Lim, who sang Adele’s Set Fire To The Rain after eating her lunch alone.

Though other people could see her singing her heart out in the glass booth, they could not hear her.