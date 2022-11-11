 Karaoke, anyone? Treat for diners at Kopitiam outlets, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Karaoke, anyone? Treat for diners at Kopitiam outlets

Karaoke, anyone? Treat for diners at Kopitiam outlets
A roving karaoke booth at the Kopitiam food hall in JEM on Nov 11, 2022. The booth will be rotated between five outlets from 11am to 8pm.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Aqil Hamzah
Nov 11, 2022 09:30 pm

Diners at the Kopitiam Food Hall in Jurong East mall Jem did a double take during lunch hour on Friday when they noticed a striking red karaoke booth smack dab in the middle of the food court.

The booth is part of a roving initiative by Kopitiam to give customers a chance to de-stress during their meals. The booth will be rotated between five outlets from 11am to 8pm.

Meanwhile, a two-player interactive light game will pop up at seven other outlets over the course of several weeks.

The initiative will run until Jan 15, 2023, with diners able to make use of the booths as long as they spend at least $6 on their meals.

When The Straits Times visited Jem at noon, many curious onlookers were seen gawking as only one young woman used her receipt to access the two-seater booth.

“Usually after meals you fall into a food coma, so I think these activities are a good way to perk you up,” said 20-year-old student Angeline Lim, who sang Adele’s Set Fire To The Rain after eating her lunch alone.

The annual festival features art therapy and movement workshops by art, dance and theatre practitioners.
Singapore

Enabling Festival on dementia shines spotlight on caregivers

Related Stories

$169,000 in insurance payouts unclaimed by customers following spa closures

Video of Tom Hanks with trembling hand sparks concern for his health

Extreme pet pampering: Music enrichment classes for dogs?

Though other people could see her singing her heart out in the glass booth, they could not hear her.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WELLNESSSTRESSHAWKER CENTRES