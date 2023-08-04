Gwyneth Paltrow lists California guesthouse on Airbnb for $0, with a heavy dose of Goop

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow's guesthouse at her home in Montecito, California, which she is renting out for one night only.

Fancy the Gwyneth Paltrow “Goop” life? Here’s your chance.

The Oscar-winning actress and founder of wellness firm Goop is putting her California guesthouse on Airbnb, for one night only, on Sept 9.

The one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse at her home in Montecito opens for booking at 1pm EDT on Aug 15 (1am, Aug 16, in Singapore) for up to two guests.

The best part? It will cost US$0.

In her Airbnb listing, Paltrow describes her Montecito home as “my sanctuary for respite and mental clarity”.

“I go there to recharge, to daydream about what we’re building at Goop and to reconnect with my family and treasured friends,” she says.

Paltrow herself will be there to greet her guests. Check in is after 4pm, with check out before 11am.

She will then host a chef’s dinner for them with her husband, TV producer Brad Falchuk.

Paltrow also promoted the Airbnb listing on her Instagram account, which has more than eight million followers.

In a post that has attracted over 113,000 likes so far, she said Airbnb – a home-sharing platform – came to her with the idea of listing her guesthouse “to make the world a little less lonely”.

At her end of the partnership, the listing gives Paltrow an opportunity to market her Goop products.

In her Instagram video, she gives a brief tour of her guesthouse.

She showed the living room and the adjacent kitchen, with the fireplace and bar, and a bedroom with a queen-size bed and the high ceiling.

There’s also a large bathroom with the bathtub and, of course, a shelf stacked with her products.

“Your skin is going to be better when you leave than when you came,” she says.

Goop-inspired meals and snacks are included, she adds.

Paltrow founded Goop in 2008, originally as a weekly newsletter offering wellness and lifestyle advice.

She has since turned it into a major lifestyle brand, promoting alternative health practices and selling pricey, offbeat beauty and skincare products, dietary supplements and curated travel experiences.

The company has been valued at over US$250 million (S$334 million).

The responses to her foray into Airbnb home-sharing have been mixed.

“Stunning! Be there in a heartbeat!” Instagram user lisa_snowdon said.

But for emilionazario, also posting on Instagram, Paltrow is “out of touch”.

“Girl, you need to start making movies again.”

Others were outright cynical.

“What, she needs more money?” asked ruzmar, also on Instagram.