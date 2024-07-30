Singapore mum's realistic baby dolls sell for up to $8,000

Ms Andrea Lee’s dolls are not just works of art, they are companions that bring joy and comfort to their owners.

A Singapore artist is captivating the world with her hyperrealistic doll creations.

Fifty-year-old mother of four Andrea Lee has turned her childhood passion for painting into a thriving business, with her life-like dolls commanding prices of up to US$6,000 ($8,064).

Ms Lee's journey to becoming a renowned doll artist began unexpectedly.

After years of putting her artistic dreams on hold to raise her children, she rediscovered her passion in 2021 through a "reborn" doll workshop.

These dolls, made from silicone or vinyl, are meticulously crafted to resemble real babies.

Ms Lee's role in the process is to bring these dolls to life through her artistry. She painstakingly paints each doll, applying multiple layers of paint and baking them to ensure durability.

The process of implanting hair, strand by strand, can take up to 40 hours.

Her creations have garnered a global following and she has amassed over 31,000 followers on her Instagram page and over 9,000 on Facebook.

Doll collector Jessica Wu was so captivated by one of Ms Lee's dolls, Lillie, that she reserved it before it was even finished, reported South China Morning Post.

"The baby is very realistic – her hair, eyebrows, nails and rosy face. Her skin looks like a real baby's," said Ms Wu.

Beyond the artistry, Ms Lee believes her dolls can offer therapeutic benefits.

"The first time I held a reborn baby, it was very emotional for me," she shared. "It was like holding a newborn baby all over again."

