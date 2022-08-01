Last bus and train services extended on eve of National Day

The last trains will depart from City Hall MRT station at 12.30am.

The last train and selected bus services will end later next Monday (Aug 8), the eve of the National Day public holiday.

The last trains will depart from City Hall MRT station at 12.30am for commuters travelling on the North-South and East-West lines towards Jurong East, Marina South Pier, Pasir Ris and Tuas Link stations.

On the Circle Line, the last train from Dhoby Ghaut station, heading towards HarbourFront, will depart at 11.55pm, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 11.30pm.

The last train heading to Punggol MRT station on the North-East Line will depart from HarbourFront at 12.30am, while the train in the other direction will leave Punggol station at 12.02am.

For those travelling on the Downtown Line from Bukit Panjang MRT station, the last train heading towards Expo MRT station will leave at 12.03am, while the last train will leave Expo station at 12.04am .

The last trains on the Thomson-East Coast Line will depart from Caldecott MRT station at 12.05am and from Woodlands North MRT station at11.57pm.

The last trains on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT will leave at 1.06am from Sengkang LRT and 1.08am from Punggol LRT.

Public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT also said that they would be extending the last timings of selected bus services to complement the later train timings.

The last buses for services 60A and 63M will depart from Eunos Interchange at 12.55am and the last buses for services 232 and 238 will depart from the Toa Payoh Interchange at the same time.

The last buses for services 222, 225G, 228 and 229 will depart from Bedok Interchange at 1am.

For service 410W, the last bus will depart from Bishan Interchange at 1.05am and the last bus for service 315 will leave Serangoon Interchange at 1.10am.

At Tampines Interchange, the last buses for services 291, 292 and 293 will depart at 1.10am.

The last buses from Boon Lay Interchange for services 181, 240 ,241 and 243G as well as the last bus for services from Bukit Panjang Interchange 920, 922 and 973A will depart at 1.20am.

The last bus for service 325 will last depart Hougang Central Interchange at 1.10am.

The last bus for service 114A will depart from Buangkok MRT Station Exit B at 1.10am.

Commuters travelling from Woodlands Interchange will be able to catch the last buses for services 901, 911, 912A, 912B and 913 at 1.25am.

For services 804 and 812, the last buses will depart Yishun Interchange at 1.35am.

From Choa Chu Kang Interchange, the last buses for services 300, 301, 302, 307, 983A will leave at 1.40am, while the last bus for service 974A will depart from opposite Choa Chu Kang MRT station at the same time.

Bus services 358 and 359 from Pasir Ris Interchange as well as 83, 382G, 386 from Punggol Interchange will run later than their usual timings with the last buses departing at 1.15am.