SBS Transit bus and train services to be extended on eve of Hari Raya

The extended services will be available on the MRT lines operated by SBST – the North East Line (NEL), Downtown Line (DTL) and Sengkang-Punggol LRT. Twenty-two selected bus services will also be extended, said SBST on March 26.

Hari Raya Puasa falls on April 10.

Train services on the NEL and DTL will be extended by about half an hour, with the last train on the NEL towards Punggol departing from HarbourFront station at 12.30am. The last train heading for HarbourFront will leave Punggol station at 12.02am.

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT will also continue to run until after the last NEL trains arrive at their respective town centre stations.

On the DTL, the last train heading for Expo will leave Bukit Panjang station at 12.03am, while the last train towards Bukit Panjang will leave Expo station at 12.04am.

At 12.55am, the last buses for services 60A and 63M will leave Eunos Interchange. Bus services 232 and 238 will also leave Toa Payoh Interchange at this time.

At Bedok Bus Interchange, the last buses for services 222, 225G, 228 and 229 will leave at 1am.

At 1.05am, the last bus for service 410W will depart from Bishan Interchange, while the last bus for service 315 will leave Serangoon Interchange at the same time.

The last buses for service 325 from Hougang Central Interchange, service 114A from Buangkok station (Exit B), and services 291, 292 and 293 from Tampines Interchange will leave at 1.10am.

At Boon Lay Interchange, the last buses for services 181, 240, 241 and 243G will leave at 1.20am.

At Yishun Interchange, services 804 and 812 will end at 1.35am, while the last bus for service 974A from the bus stop opposite Choa Chu Kang station will leave at 1.40am.