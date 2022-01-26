 Lion dance with cai qing not allowed in condominiums during Chinese New Year, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Lion dance with cai qing not allowed in condominiums during Chinese New Year

BCA also urged the Management Corporation Strata Titles to increase surveillance at common areas.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Gena Soh
Jan 26, 2022 03:18 pm

Lion dances involving cai qing will not be allowed to take place in condominiums including common areas as well as inside units during Chinese New Year, said the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

Cai qingis the part of the lion dance in which dancers overcome obstacles to get a bunch of green vegetables.

In a circular on Tuesday (Jan 25), the BCA also urged the Management Corporation Strata Titles (MCSTs) to increase surveillance at common areas amidst an expected increase in visits during the festivities beginning onFeb 1.

This stepped up surveillance is to ensure safe management measures (SMMs) are adhered to in condominiums.

The Multi-MinistryTaskforce had announced on Jan 21 that each household will continue to only allow up to five distinct visitors per day during Chinese New Year.

Also, social gatherings of only up to five people are allowed.

Additional measures suggested by BCA include recording the particulars of all visitors and displaying posters and notices at prominent places to remind residents to comply with SMMs.

A BCA spokesmansaid: "We seek the co-operation of MCSTs to put in place the necessary measures and remain vigilant and disciplined in the fight against Covid-19."

