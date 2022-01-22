Litter thrown out of Mercedes on Sengkang West Avenue

Being at the wheel did not stop a motorist from tossing his trash out of his car and onto the roadside.

The actions of the Mercedes driver were caught on camera and posted on the Facebook page Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road.

The incident occurred along Sengkang West Aveue, in front of Seletar Mall on Saturday (Jan 15) night, the post said.

In the video, the Mercedes driver can be seen throwing what looks like food packaging out of the car.

The item lands on the grass patch of the road divider.

A caption accompaying the video said: "This lack of civic-mindedness needs to be called out."

Netizens have also slammed the driver's inconsiderate behaviour and said he should be ordered to undergo corrective punishment.

Watch the video here: