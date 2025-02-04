Little India shop burns down 2 months after opening

A blue car parked in front of the shophouse was also affected by the fire.

A two-storey shophouse in Little India caught fire on Feb 3.

The business registered to 31 Norris Road is Summer TCM Beauty, which opened in December 2024.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the interior of the unit was engulfed in flames and the fire spread to adjacent shophouses.

A blue car parked in front of the shop was also affected by the fire.

A 43-year-old truck driver was drinking coffee across the street when the fire broke out.

He told Lianhe Zaobao that he heard sounds of glass breaking as the fire got bigger.

The spa owner said he had invested about $70,000 in the business.

"I didn't buy insurance, so I can't reopen for the time being. I have to wait for further notification from the authorities," the 50-year-old told the Chinese daily.

Building and Construction Authority engineers conducted structural inspections on the five affected units – 27, 29, 31, 33 and 35 – and the wooden beams and floor slabs in three of them were found to have suffered structural damage.

No injuries were reported.