Little prankster: Boy films himself jamming MRT doors at Jurong East

As a prank, a boy filmed an MRT train that could not move because the platform screen doors (PSDs) were obstructed.

Though not clearly depicted in a video circulating on social media, it is believed that the youngster had jammed one side of the platform doors, causing it to throw up an error code and preventing the train from moving.

The incident is said to have occurred on Wednesday, March 1, on a train along the East-West line, travelling from Jurong East toward Clementi.

In the video, the boy is heard saying: "Okay guys watch this, I'm going to force the PSDs… ok perfect.”

The train doors then closed, but not the platform ones. When they finally do, red lights can be seen blinking on top of the protective screens.

The boy backs away from the train when he realises the ensuing disruption, saying, "I’m gonna go far away so that I won't be too much of a suspect."

Moments later, with the train still stationary, an SMRT staff member is seen rushing to conduct checks on the system.

"Woah, this is cool," the boy says, as the staff opens up the panels on both sides of the jammed door.

The train departs from the station soon after.

One commenter on Reddit explained the disruption in technical terms:

While another pointed out that Regulation 26 of the Rapid Transit Systems Regulations could apply in this situation, and that a breach attracts a maximum penalty of S$1,000.

Understandably, many were outraged at the child's unapologetic and thoughtless behaviour.