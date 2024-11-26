Lorry driver accused of drink driving allegedly tried to bribe auxiliary cops

A lorry driver accused of going behind the wheel after consuming alcohol allegedly offered a $150 bribe to two auxiliary police officers in an attempt to get off the hook.

In a statement, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said that both officers, Sergeant Mohamed Halim Jumari and Sergeant Muhammad Mustaqim Ramli, rejected the offer.

Sellakkannu Karuppusam was charged in a district court on Nov 26.

The 31-year-old Indian national is now accused of one count each of driving a lorry without due care and attention, graft and drink driving.

According to court documents, Sellakkannu was allegedly driving in a zigzag manner, nearly side-swiping a van and a truck, along Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Tuas at around 12.20am on June 13.

The CPIB said in its statement that the two auxiliary police officers later stopped him at the junction of West Coast and Penjuru roads for checks.

Sellakkannu is said to have offered the $150 bribe to the pair to let him go.

The authorities also found that he allegedly had at least 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The prescribed limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in the same amount breath.

Sellakkannu’s case will be mentioned again in court on Dec 26.

For graft, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.

A first-time offender convicted of drink driving can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.