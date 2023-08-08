 Lorry left balancing on two wheels on centre divider in Braddell Road after accident, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
The lorry was left stuck on the road divider along Braddell Road.ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
The front of the lorry was left jutting out into the first lane of the road leading to MacRitchie Reservoir.ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
Aug 08, 2023 08:28 pm

A lorry breached a road divider after an accident in Braddell Road on Tuesday, leaving it wedged perpendicular to traffic, tipped on its two right wheels.

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry and a car along Braddell Road towards Bartley Road at around 12.55pm.

The front of the lorry was seen jutting out into the first lane of the road leading to MacRitchie Reservoir, with a tow truck and traffic cones forming a cordon around the lorry.

A police vehicle was stationed behind the lorry on the side of the road leading towards Bartley Road.

The police said that no injuries were reported and the lorry driver, 56, is assisting with investigations.

