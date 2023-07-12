M1 services restored after users face ‘intermittent difficulties’ accessing mobile services

Some 60 per cent said they had problems with M1’s mobile Internet, while 25 per cent had problems with its cellular connection.

Thousands of M1 users have reported issues with the local telco’s mobile services on Wednesday afternoon.

People started reporting issues from around 2pm – according to the Downdetector website, which reports outages – with the number of reports hitting close to 4,500 at about 4.20pm.

Some 60 per cent said they had problems with M1’s mobile Internet, while 25 per cent had problems with its cellular connection, according to Downdetector.

A user on Twitter said: “Mobile network is down. No Internet connection and cellular signal. It has been more than one hour.”

In a post on Facebook just before 5pm, the telco said: “We are aware that some customers may have experienced intermittent difficulties accessing mobile services earlier.

“Our services have been fully restored. For customers who are still experiencing difficulty connecting to network, please turn off and then turn on your devices.”

This is the second time in a week that M1’s services were disrupted.

Last Thursday, the telco apologised after some customers reported that they were unable to use their voice call function in the morning, with around 300 reports being made.