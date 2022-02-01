 M1 users islandwide report issues accessing fixed broadband services, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
M1 users islandwide report issues accessing fixed broadband services

M1 confirmed through Facebook that some users might be experiencing difficulties.BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN
Syarafana Shafeeq
Feb 01, 2022 08:51 pm

Customers of local telco service M1 reported issues accessing fixed broadband services on Tuesday (Feb 1) evening, with the company confirming through Facebook that some users might be experiencing difficulties.

Website DownDetector also showed a surge in outage reports at around 6pm, with reports reaching more than 11,000 reports by 7pm.

M1 said in a Facebook post: "We are currently investigating and rectifying the issue. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will provide more updates as soon as possible."

Users on Facebook commented that multiple areas including Bukit Batok, Jurong, Marsiling, Tampines, Tanjong Pagar and Sengkang were affected by the outage.

The DownDetector website also shows that notifications for Singtel and StarHub service failures began to climb at the same time, peaking at about 800 and 500 respectively.

Business

M1 posts 4.8% drop in Q3 earnings

