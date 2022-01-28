Malaysia proposing to ban sale of smoking products for those born after 2005

Malaysia's health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that he hopes legislation would be passed this year.

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Health Ministry is planning to ban smoking products for those born after 2005, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Speaking at the 150th Session of the World Health Organisation's Executive Board Meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday (Jan 26), Mr Khairy said that he hopes legislation would be passed this year.

"This is by making it illegal for the sale of tobacco and other smoking products to anyone born after 2005," he said.

He added that this would bring about a significant impact on the control and prevention of non-communicable diseases.

Previously, Mr Khairy said that he would table a new Tobacco and Smoking Control Act in the upcoming Parliament to regulate e-cigarettes and vape products alongside enforcing a "Generation End-Game" for smoking in the long run.

The initiative takes a page from New Zealand's new law to ban cigarette sales for future generations through implementing phases of restrictions in cigarette sales and use, starting from 2024.

Various non-governmental organisations including Ikram Health Association, crime watch task force MyWatch, the Malaysian Pharmacy Association and the National Cancer Society have thrown their support behind the proposed Bill, urging bipartisan support for it.