Malaysian biker in ICU with severe head injuries after colliding with bus on PIE

Photos of the accident showed five paramedics attending to Mohammad Jafri, 27, while he lay on the ground.

On Nov 21, Mr Mohammad Jafri was returning home from working the night shift when his motorcycle collided with a bus on the Pan Island Expressway.

Now, the 27-year-old Malaysian is fighting for his life in intensive care after sustaining severe head injuries in the accident.

Mr Jafri, who lives in Johor Bahru, crashed into the rear of a Tower Transit bus at 7.30am. He was later taken to National University Hospital, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Photos of the accident, which were posted on social media, showed five paramedics attending to him while he lay on the ground.

Mr Jafri’s father, Mr Miraan, told the Chinese evening daily that his son fractured his skull and ribs and “his condition needs to be stabilised before surgery”.

The 55-year-old said he rushed to Singapore after his friend told him about the accident.

Mr Miraan said Mr Jafri, the eldest of three children, moved to Singapore a year ago to work as a lorry driver. He is the family’s sole breadwinner as he and his two other children, aged 15 and 22, are unable to work.

“I suffer from kidney disease,” he said. “As for my other two children, one is still studying and the other is frail and sick.”

Mr Miraan praised Mr Jafri for being a filial son and said he did not have a girlfriend.

He told Shin Min the hospital has yet to discuss his son’s medical expenses with him, but he plans to transfer his son to a hospital in JB due to the high cost of medical care in Singapore.

Police are investigating the accident, added Mr Miraan, who made an appeal for witnesses.

“We hope that witnesses can come forward and tell us more about what happened,” he said.