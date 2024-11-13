Mama shop – where time stands still

Madam Samima Begum has been helping out at her husband's shop in Little India for 25 years.

Anything from lozenges to hairspray can be found in the humble mama shop, the tiny provision stores dotting the HDB neighbourhoods across the island.

Mama means uncle in Tamil.

The mama shop concept was introduced in the 1970s.

At its peak in the 1980s and 1990s, there were more than 550 mama shops across Singapore. The number now stands at under 250.

While the mama shop may appear out of place in the glitzy Singapore of today, 43-year-old Ananth Krishnan opened Annachi Trading Minimart in Marsiling.

The former engineering technician told Tamil Murasu: “People still go for groceries at at mama shops because of their convenience and reliability. It's better to walk to the mama shop and buy something immediately in person instead of ordering online."

Mr Ananth Krishnan aims to retain the charm of mama shops. PHOTO: TAMIL MURASU

“The younger generation does not understand the charm of mama shops. They think they can buy everything online,” said Mr Ananth, adding that he had plans to sell some items by weight to recreate the nostalgia of shopping for groceries in the yesteryears.

Going in the opposite direction is Madam Ramya.

Lamenting that she could barely make a $10 profit each day, the 32-year-old owner of ARV Stores was looking to give her mama shop a major overhaul to modernise it.

Her father had opened the shop at Changi Road in 1956.

“Because of the dated look of the shop, some customers don't even step into the shop," she said.

"If we adapt to suit their taste, maybe business will pick up again."

Whether it banks on nostalgia or modernity, the mama shop is here to stay, said 47-year-old Sameema Begum.

"Althought people go to supermarkets for the daily necessities, mama shops are essential during emergencies," said Madam Sameema, who has been running Sonia Sundries in Little India with her husband for 25 years.

“Mama shops have the items that customers usually need in a hurry."

The monthly rent for a mama shop averages at about $2,000 and the profit margin is slim.

They may not do much for the economy but the humble mama shop is like a time travel portal, transporting the adults to days of carefree childhood as they stand at the counter, trying to pick a treat from the array of confectionaries on display.