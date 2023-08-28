 Man, 71, arrested for allegedly injuring police officers in Teck Whye, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man, 71, arrested for allegedly injuring police officers in Teck Whye

Man, 71, arrested for allegedly injuring police officers in Teck Whye
A TikTok video shows two police officers trying to restrain a man in a blue shirt who seems to be resisting getting handcuffed.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM DINGDINGCHEW/TIKTOK
Vihanya Rakshika Correspondent
Aug 28, 2023 10:04 pm

A 71-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly injuring two police officers in Teck Whye Lane.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they received a call for help at Block 143 Teck Whye Lane at around 7pm on Sunday.

A TikTok video uploaded by user Boon Leong shows two police officers trying to restrain a man in a blue shirt who seems to be resisting getting handcuffed. 

The incident resulted in minor injuries to the officers, who did not require medical assistance.

The man was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant. Investigations are ongoing.

Under the Penal Code, anyone found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty can be jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned.

Singapore

What happens to criminals' ill-gotten gains?

@dingdingchew

 

♬ original sound - Boon Leong - Boon Leong
 

