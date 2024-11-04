Man accused of deviant Islamic teachings denies allegations

Mohd Razif Radi arriving at the State Courts on Oct 10. He is accused of teaching a doctrine contrary to Islamic laws.

A man accused of teaching a doctrine contrary to Islamic laws has denied multiple allegations against him, saying that he had not conducted religious classes, among other things.

Taking the stand on the eighth day of his trial on Nov 4, former massage therapist Mohd Razif Radi, 67, told District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan that he is aware that he has been accused of teaching others that gambling could be made permissible and that a “spiritual marriage” between a man and a woman could be valid.

The Singaporean added that he is also aware that he is accused of claiming to be able to summon the spirit of “Mbah”, who was purportedly Prophet Muhammad or from the Prophet’s lineage.

Responding to queries from defence lawyer Simon Tan through a Malay language interpreter, Razif, who used to work as a driver and is now jobless, said: “I didn’t teach such teachings. I hold on to Islamic (values).”

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) stated on its website that gambling is prohibited in Islam.

It said that a spiritual marriage is one that occurs without several elements, such as witnesses, a formal solemnisation and dowry.

Muis added: “In most cases, there are no limitations on the number of women ‘married’ to a man through such deviant spiritual marriages.

“Such acts occur either between followers of a particular teaching or between the teacher and his students.”

During the trial, Razif told the court that he is married to his only wife for 42 years, and they have three children together – a 40-year-old man and two women, aged 33 and 37.

Razif, who has never been an Islamic teacher under the Asatizah Recognition Scheme, shared details about his educational background.

He told Judge Shaiffudin that he had failed his Primary 6 education over three years before he went to Mountbatten Vocational School.

While there, he said he learnt skills including carpentry and later took on different jobs including as a driver at Jurong Country Club in 1995 before being retrenched seven years later.

He went on to work as a massage therapist after that.

Razif said that he went on the haj pilgrimage in 2002.

The haj is the fifth pillar of Islam, and it is obligatory for able Muslims to perform the pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, at least once if they have the means.

Stressing that he has no criminal antecedents, he told the court: “I am a Muslim. I follow Islam. I pray five times a day, fast and gave ‘zakat’.”

For Muslims, zakat is a form of alms-giving and is also one of the pillars of Islam.

Razif has denied conducting religious classes, as claimed by some of the prosecution’s earlier witnesses, and added: “(We) met as friends. (They were) not classes. Nothing happened. We ate and drank and spoke about our families and businesses...We exchanged ideas and had open discussions as Muslims.”

He also denied taking on the role of “Mbah” during such meetings.

In earlier proceedings, a prosecution witness said that Razif usually spoke with a Singaporean Malay accent but when Mbah purportedly took over his body, he spoke with an Indonesian accent.

But when queried by Mr Tan on Nov 4, Razif said that the term “Mbah” is used to refer to someone older, like a grandfather or an uncle.

He said: “I’m (of Javanese descent)...Sometimes, I may sound like I’m Indonesian...I did not become Mbah. I did not allow this to happen to myself.”

Razif said he had never heard of “spiritual marriages” before the start of the count proceedings against him.

He told Judge Shaiffudin: “The first time I heard of it was when it was brought up in court.”

A prosecution witness had testified in June that according to Razif, gambling proceeds from 4-D and Toto could be “cleansed”.

On Nov 4, Razif denied making such a statement, adding: “I do not do anything outside the teachings of Islam.”

However, he admitted that he had taken part in gambling activities such as 4-D and Toto in his personal capacity.

The trial continues.