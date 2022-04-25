Man allegedly punches cabby's face after getting into a booked taxi at Beach Road

The police are investigating an incident in which a man allegedly punched a taxi driver along Beach Road.

Twitter user Malcolm Keating, who is an assistant professor of philosophy at Yale-NUS, shared a photo of the man on his feed.

He said he saw the man punch a taxi uncle on Saturday night (April 23).

"He got into our taxi which was on call and when the driver asked him to leave and I opened the back door, he reached up and hit the driver," Mr Keating said.

"He got out of the car and as I filmed him, he shoved me into Beach Road (thankfully I dodged the coming car!) then walked away, while we shouted at him to stop.

I'm briefly leaving private mode to share an image of man who I saw punch a Singapore taxi uncle last night on Beach Road. He got into our taxi which was on call and when the driver asked him to leave and I opened the back door, he reached up and hit the driver. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/sfcgpvo7AS — Malcolm Keating (@cmalcolmkeating) April 24, 2022

In his thread, Mr Keating included a video of himself chasing after the man and asking someone to "call the cops" while pointing at the man and shouting "he just assaulted someone".

He urged others to contact the police if they recognise the man in the video.

He added that on Sunday morning (April 25), he talked to the cabby who had visited a doctor.

"I think he's okay but shaken up," Mr Keating said.

"This was [inexcusable] behaviour and I'd like to see this man be held accountable."

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.