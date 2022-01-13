 Man allegedly punched two NEA officers who asked him about his vaccination, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man allegedly punched two NEA officers who asked him about his vaccination

Man allegedly punched two NEA officers who asked him about his vaccination
The incident happened at Redhill Food Centre at about 8pm on Oct 23.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Prisca Ang
Jan 13, 2022 11:21 pm

A 53-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly punching two National Environment Agency (NEA) officers when they questioned him about being unvaccinated.

The police were alerted to a fight at Redhill Food Centre at about 8pm on Oct 23. Investigations showed the NEA officers were conducting checks at the food centre and found the man to be unvaccinated.

The man became agitated when he was questioned by the officers, and allegedly punched them, said the police on Thursday night (Jan 13).

He was subsequently arrested and will be charged in court on Friday with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine or caning.

He will also be charged for entering a food centre without having a cleared status, for which he can be fined up to $5,000 or jailed for up to six months.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating the killing of Mr Jason Walker in Fayetteville on Jan 8, 2022.
World

Man shot dead by off-duty North Carolina police officer

Related Stories

Man to be charged with murder of woman at Ang Mo Kio residence

US police officers fired for hunting Pokemon instead of responding to robbery

Two arrested for robbing convenience store in Tampines

Unvaccinated individuals have not been allowed to dine in at hawker centres and coffee shops since Oct 13.

The police advised the public to take safe management measures seriously.

They added: "The police take a stern view of abusive behaviour against public servants or public service workers who are carrying out their public duties, as well as of irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of safe distancing measures."

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

policecrimecovid-19

Prisca Ang

Read articles by Prisca Ang