Man allegedly slaps durian seller, threatens to hit woman

A man, who boasted of affiliations with a gang, slapped a durian seller and challenged another to a fight.

A seemingly harmless sales tactic turned into a brawl in Jurong East, leaving onlookers stunned and netizens bewildered.

The source of the conflict? The simple word "offer".

The incident, caught on camera and shared widely on social media, has left netizens baffled and sparked a police investigation.

The altercation unfolded at Block 252 Jurong East Street 24 at around 4.35pm on July 7. The incident was posted as three separate videos on TikTok, each a minute long, by user @add.me.lucky.

One of the clips was later uploaded to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

In the videos, a man can be seen approaching a durian stall, loudly repeating the word "offer".

He then confronted individuals believed to be the sellers, demanding to know who had used the word to promote their wares. Despite their attempt to defuse the situation, the man continued his tirade, yelling in Hokkien.

Things escalated further when the man slapped one of the durian sellers across the face after boasting about his gang affiliation.

A woman believed to be another employee, who had been observing the altercation, intervened and demanded that the man stop attacking. But he turned on her instead and threatened to beat her up, triggering a shouting match between the two.

The altercation was eventually broken up by another man who seemed familiar with the aggressor. The assaulted durian seller is then seen making a phone call.

The footage quickly gained traction online, with many questioning the man's extreme reaction.

“I think they both sell durian, big size guy not happy they shouted offer offer,” read one comment.

Another asked: “Why still need to behave like this when the victim is so apologetic?”

The police confirmed that four individuals were arrested following the incident: three men aged between 18 and 54, and a 36-year-old woman.

All four face charges of public nuisance. Investigations into the altercation are ongoing.