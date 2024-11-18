Priest attacked during mass thanks those who intervened

Reverend Christopher Lee said St Joseph’s Church will review security measures to ensure a safe environment while maintaining a welcoming atmosphere.

The priest who was attacked during mass at St Joseph’s Church in Upper Bukit Timah on Nov 9 has reached out to thank the church’s worshippers who had helped during the incident.

Reverend Christopher Lee, 57, said in the weekly parish bulletin on Nov 17 that he was thankful for the bravery and swift actions of those who intervened, preventing further harm.

He also said he was deeply grateful for the parishioners’ overwhelming prayers and support during this challenging time.

“Your love and well-wishes have profoundly touched my heart and significantly aided my recovery,” he added.

The incident happened during the church’s monthly children mass and Father Lee also extended his thoughts and prayers to the children who were there.

“I hope you are all healing and recovering from the incident,” he said.

Father Lee also said St Joseph’s Church will review security measures to ensure a safe environment while maintaining a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, echoing an earlier message from Archbishop William Goh.

Cardinal Goh said in a pastoral letter on Nov 10 that going overboard with security measures may discourage the faithful from going to church, and overreacting “would show a lack of courage, allowing evil to triumph by controlling our lives”.

He said the Catholic Church has anticipated security incidents, and in 2016 formed the Archdiocesan Emergency Response Operations Council to coordinate and improve security in parishes here.

Hours after Father Lee was stabbed with a knife, the police commended two members of the church’s congregation – Mr Richard Tan Chai Boon and Mr Damien Liew Khee Rui – for their bravery in disarming and helping to detain the offender until the police arrived at the scene.

The pair were given the Public Spiritedness Award on Nov 10.

Mr Tan was from the Singapore Police Force’s Special Operations Command and was also involved in providing security to founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, according to his current employer Singapore-listed in-flight caterer and ground handler Sats. He is Sats Security Services’ head of investigations, training and safety.

The attack left Father Lee with an 8cm laceration on his tongue, a 3cm cut on his upper left lip, and a 4cm cut on the corner of his mouth.

Following surgery, Father Lee was discharged from hospital on Nov 15. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said he would be on medical leave after his discharge.

His alleged attacker – Basnayake Keith Spencer, 37 – was charged on Nov 11 with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.