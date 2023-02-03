Man allegedly used fake OneService Lite QR codes to obtain personal details

Examples of real OneService QR code posters. The police and MSO said such posters are printed on wall-mounted acrylic boards and are not stickers.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly using fraudulent QR codes to obtain personal particulars of his victims.

The police and Municipal Services Office (MSO) said on Friday that between December 2022 and January 2023, they received reports of the appearance of the fake QR codes at lift lobbies in Bukit Batok.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Jan 26. The man is believed to be involved in similar cases islandwide.

The QR codes, which masqueraded as the OneService (OS) Lite QR code, and the website they were linked to have since been taken down.

The OneService app is a one-stop platform which lets residents provide feedback on municipal issues across various government agencies.

The MSO has since alerted all town councils to the incident and they have performed the necessary checks to verify the OS Lite QR codes in their towns.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of illegally obtaining personal information, the man can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

The police and MSO urge the public to be vigilant when accessing websites and to always check their authenticity before providing personal details.

They said: “QR codes and links associated with OneService always lead to websites on the “gov.sg” domain (in this case, www.oneservice.gov.sg). All OneService feedback channels, including OS Lite, are also designed to work without feedback providers having to provide any personally identifiable information.

“OS Lite users who want to be updated about their cases need only provide their mobile number (which MSO will verify via a one-time password), and how they would like to be addressed. It is not necessary to provide a full name. Lastly, genuine OS Lite QR codes are A4-sized and printed on wall-mounted, hard acrylic board (they are not stickers).”