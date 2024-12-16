Dec 16 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (800m)

(6) CAROLINE ISLAND did finish ahead of stable companions (4) ZACATOO and (5) ARASHI when all three made their debuts. It will be a case of who has made the most improvement.

(1) BINGO catches the eye. The Rafeef colt makes his debut and he could surprise.

RACE 2 (2,400m)

(1) EXPLOSIVE BOND has found class stayer Poets Warrior a bit better in her last two starts. She should get a deserved victory.

(2) UNITED COUNCIL was not disgraced last time and has won over this course and distance. She is a threat.

(3) APACHE FIGHTER is consistent and should make the frame.

(5) FETCHING FLYER will need to be looked at.

RACE 3 (1,000m)

(8) JET QUERARI was backed to win on debut and he was not disgraced. He could surprise.

(6) FUTURENAIRE is a Futura gelding that represents trainer Sean Tarry.

(5) SKY ON FIRE is capable of getting into the thick of things.

(10) PANTHERA UNCIA can run a place.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(4) JUST VAR is seeking a hat-trick and trainer Grant Maroun has done a very good job with him.

(3) BUSSTOPINHOUNSLOW has improved of late.

(1) RATTLE BAG is in very good form and will challenge.

(2) BLIZZARD SNOW was a disappointment last time but jockey Gavin Lerena has stuck with him.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(6) STORM BRASCO is returning from a break and his fitness will need to be taken on trust.

(1) RED BOMBER has not shown his best but can bounce back.

(2) TAXI TO THE MOON was run out of it late last time and will give them something to hunt down.

(5) TRUTH has been disappointing lately but is capable.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(1) DYCE probably needed his first run after gelding but has been at his best since then, winning his last three starts.

(2) I AM GIANT is a decent sprinter but is returning from a break.

(4) RULERSHIP should contest the finish again.

(5) GOLDEN SICKLE was pretty good on the Highveld and should fight out the finish.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(8) FIERY PEGASUS did everything but win last time. She was caught very late and can go one better.

(7) VJ’S ANGEL looked a threat before the weight told on her last time and she should finish closer.

(1) SILVER SANCTUARY flopped in the Summer Cup but could do better.

(4) WHITE PEARL is at her best around a turn and is another to consider.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(1) MAIN DEFENDER’S Summer Cup attempt is best ignored. He is a mighty force when at his best and has been very good at this course and distance. He can bounce back.

(2) TEXAS RED has won twice and got touched off last time. He can be a threat again over a course and distance that suits.

(3) JOKER MAN has not been at his best of late but could earn.

(4) JOHNNY HERO can be included in the exotic bets.

Race 9 (1,160m)

(1) BAKWENA was not disgraced when fourth last time. She was a very easy debut winner and can bounce back to score.

(2) DRIVELIKEAMASTER did all that was asked when winning on debut. This is a tougher task but he could offer more.

(4) BIG BOY BRUCE did not stay the 1,400m last time and could be a real threat.

(6) HIS LORDSHIP is also capable of making the frame.

Race 10 (1,160m)

(12) TWICE AS WILD has not won for some time but this big field might suit.

(2) NAZARE was not beaten far in her last two starts and should fight out the finish.

(3) CAPTAIN EFFICIENT is consistent and clearly not out of it.

(9) DANCING DORA is very consistent and has a winning chance.