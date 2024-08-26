Man allegedly vapes on MRT train, SMRT lodges police report

A police report has been filed following an incident where a man was caught openly vaping inside an MRT carriage, confirmed SMRT.

A video on social media shows a man leaning against the train doors, casually vaping. The man’s alledged vacant expression and dazed demeanour led some to speculate that he might be under the influence of drugs.

In the video, the man can also be seen almost losing his balance and nearly falling when the train doors open. He grabs on to a handrail and avoids crashing.

Responding to queries from 8world News on Aug 25, the SMRT spokesperson said the transport authority is aware of the video circulating online and it has since made a police report.

"We take such illegal activities very seriously and strongly encourage passengers to report any similar incidents immediately to our staff," said the spokesperson.