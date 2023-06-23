 Man arrested after fight in Bedok; police searches van, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man arrested after fight in Bedok; police searches van

Police officers were seen searching a van at the carpark.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Cherlynn Ng
Jun 23, 2023 03:02 pm

A 25-year-old man was arrested following a fight that broke out at Block 522 Bedok North Avenue on Monday (June 19).

The police were alerted to the fight at 12.45pm, they told Stomp in response to queries.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the fight involved multiple people, who fled before the police arrived.

Police officers were seen searching a van at the carpark of Block 428 Bedok North Road from between 1pm and 4pm.

One of the men involved in the fight is a resident of the block and was subsequently arrested there for affray.

Witnesses said that police officers were stationed on the second floor of the block for more than an hour, waiting for the suspect's mother to arrive home.

The suspect's mother apparently told reporters that she had received a call to rush home while she was out and was unclear about what had happened, but declined to share further details.

Police investigations are ongoing.

