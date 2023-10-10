Man arrested after finding credit, debit cards and spending over $1,900 on them

A man was arrested on Monday for his suspected involvement in making unauthorised transactions using credit and debit cards he found in July, said the police.

According to preliminary investigations, the man is believed to have found the victim’s wallet that contained the cards, and subsequently using them to make various unauthorised transactions amounting to more than $1,900.

Two watches, a baby anklet, a bicycle and other household items, which were believed to have been purchased using the credit and debit cards, were seized as case exhibits.

The victim lodged a police report on July 19 after discovering several unauthorised transactions had been made with her missing credit and debit cards.

After establishing the identity of the man, the police arrested him on Monday and will charge him with cheating. If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

“Unauthorised use of another person’s credit or debit card is a serious offence,” said the police, adding that it takes a serious view of any person who commits fraud and will deal with perpetrators in accordance with the law.

A bicycle seized by the police as one of the case exhibits. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The police also advised all credit or debit cardholders to call the banks immediately if their cards are lost or stolen and to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

Dos

Keep your credit or debit cards safe with you at all times;

Opt in for SMS notifications to be sent to your mobile phone for any charges incurred on your credit or debit cards;

Check your bank statements and alert the bank immediately should there be any discrepancies or unauthorised charges.

Don’ts