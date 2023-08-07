 Man arrested for alleged public nuisance after Liverpool match, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man arrested for alleged public nuisance after Liverpool match

The man allegedly caused a commotion around Stadium MRT Station on Aug 2.PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM SEWYYYY41/TIKTOK
Christie Chiu
Aug 07, 2023 11:09 am

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of public nuisance and will be charged in court on Monday.

In a statement on Saturday, the police said they received a report on Thursday afternoon about a man who allegedly caused a commotion around Stadium MRT Station on Wednesday.

“Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTVs (closed-circuit television) cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on (Friday),” the police said.

In a series of TikToks posted on Wednesday night, a man in a Liverpool jersey can be seen causing a scene following the English team’s 4-3 defeat by German side Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly at the Singapore National Stadium that evening.

In the four videos, which have racked up between 310,000 and 1.6 million views each, the man, who was wearing a Liverpool jersey bearing the club’s left-back Andrew Robertson’s name, is seen shouting at various groups of people and hurling profanities.

According to The New Paper, he also verbally abused an SMRT employee, and his behaviour continued on board the train until he alighted at Paya Lebar Station.

Muhammad Hafeez Ayub is accused of repeatedly shouting loudly and walking aggressively towards a crowd at Stadium MRT station.
Singapore

Man charged over ruckus after Liverpool match

Those found guilty of public nuisance can be fined up to $2,000.

In the case where the offender knew that the act would probably cause injury, danger or annoyance to the public, he may be jailed for up to three months, and fined up to $2,000.

