Man arrested for alleged public nuisance after Liverpool match

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of public nuisance and will be charged in court on Monday.

In a statement on Saturday, the police said they received a report on Thursday afternoon about a man who allegedly caused a commotion around Stadium MRT Station on Wednesday.

“Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTVs (closed-circuit television) cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on (Friday),” the police said.

In a series of TikToks posted on Wednesday night, a man in a Liverpool jersey can be seen causing a scene following the English team’s 4-3 defeat by German side Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly at the Singapore National Stadium that evening.

In the four videos, which have racked up between 310,000 and 1.6 million views each, the man, who was wearing a Liverpool jersey bearing the club’s left-back Andrew Robertson’s name, is seen shouting at various groups of people and hurling profanities.

According to The New Paper, he also verbally abused an SMRT employee, and his behaviour continued on board the train until he alighted at Paya Lebar Station.

Those found guilty of public nuisance can be fined up to $2,000.

In the case where the offender knew that the act would probably cause injury, danger or annoyance to the public, he may be jailed for up to three months, and fined up to $2,000.