Man arrested, almost 3kg of drugs seized

The drugs seized have an estimated value of $286,000.

A 45-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug offences during an anti-drug operation on April 17 conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

In a statement on April 18, CNB said 2,682g of heroin, 20g of Ecstasy, 10g of Ice (methamphetamine), 10g of cannabis and two Erimin-5 tablets were seized during the operation. These have an estimated value of $286,000.

According to the bureau, the amount of cannabis, Ice and heroin seized can feed the addiction of about 1,280 abusers for a week.

The suspect was arrested near MacPherson Lane on the morning of April 17. A black pouch slung across the man’s body, which was later found to contain about 239g of heroin, was seized by officers.

CNB officers later raided the man’s hideout near Jalan Chengkek, where they found the rest of the drugs.

It is an offence for a person to traffic in a controlled drug, or to offer to traffic in it on anyone’s behalf, the CNB said.

It is also an offence to carry out or to offer to perform any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

A person found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of heroin faces the mandatory death penalty.

CNB said investigations into the drug activities of the suspect are ongoing.