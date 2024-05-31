 Man arrested for drink driving after car goes up pavement, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man arrested for drink driving after car goes up pavement

Man arrested for drink driving after car goes up pavement
Photos of the aftermath show a black Mercedes with its front left wheel dislodged and damage to its front left side.SCREENGRABS: SINGAPORE ROAD ACCIDENT/FACEBOOK
Sherlyn Sim for The Straits Times
May 31, 2024 06:24 pm

A 41-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after a car ran up a pavement in Ang Mo Kio in the wee hours of May 31.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident involving a car that was believed to have “self-skidded” along Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 at about 1.25am.

Photos of the aftermath posted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page show a black Mercedes with its front left wheel dislodged and damage to its front left side.

An ambulance can be seen in the background.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

