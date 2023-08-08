 Police investigating after graffiti found on wall of underpass outside Buona Vista MRT station, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Police investigating after graffiti found on wall of underpass outside Buona Vista MRT station

Police investigating after graffiti found on wall of underpass outside Buona Vista MRT station
A photo of the graffiti shows a message which said “If 1 syringe = 1 death = 1 hanged man HOW MANY 4 U SG GOV?” written on the wall.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Aqil Hamzah
Aug 08, 2023 02:08 pm

The police are investigating after a wall in an underpass outside Buona Vista MRT was found to have been spray-painted on Tuesday morning.

When The Straits Times visited at about 12.40pm, police officers were at the scene and cones had been set up in front of the wall, with part of the graffiti already rubbed off.

It included drawings of a syringe, as well as a hanged man clutching a dollar sign while stuck between the letters W and F.

The message read: “If 1 syringe = 1 death = 1 hanged man HOW MANY 4 U SG GOV?”

ST has contacted the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for more information.

This is the second time this year that graffiti has been scrawled on the wall of an underpass leading to an MRT station.

A photo of the graffiti shows a message in English which said “EVR1 Knows C19 is real EVR1 MUST” written on the wall.
Singapore

Graffiti scrawled on wall of underpass near NUH

Related Stories

Man throws liquid on bus; victim claims it is his favorite parking lot

Man's attack on Portugal flag angers Ronaldo fans in India

4 teens suspected of vandalism in Punggol carpark arrested

In April, a message that said “EVR1 Knows C19 is real EVR1 MUST” was written on the underpass that lead to Kent Ridge MRT station near the National University Hospital.

LTA had filed a police report then and had its contractor remove the graffiti.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Vandalismmrtpolice