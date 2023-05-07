Man arrested for drink driving after accident in Hougang

In a video posted online, a dark-coloured Peugeot sports car is seen with a badly damaged bonnet while a light-coloured sport utility vehicle is seen nearby.

A driver was trapped in his seat after a two-car accident at the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Tampines Road early Saturday morning (May 6).

One man was arrested for suspected drink-driving, said police.

A Stomper shared a video of the aftermath of the accident, which shows police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at the scene. The front of both cars were crushed.

In response to a Stomp query, SCDF said it was alerted to the accident at about 2.15am.

"One person was found trapped in the driver's seat of the car. SCDF rescued the person using hydraulic rescue equipment. SCDF conveyed a person to Sengkang General Hospital," added SCDF.

When contacted by Stomp, police said a 26-year-old male car driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

"A 58-year-old male car driver was arrested for suspected drink-driving and subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital," added police.

Police investigations are ongoing.