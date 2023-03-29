 Man arrested for suspected loan shark harassment after vandalising flat with kerosene, paint, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man arrested for suspected loan shark harassment after vandalising flat with kerosene, paint

Man arrested for suspected loan shark harassment after vandalising flat with kerosene, paint
A note with the warning “Don’t run bro... next time I burn” was stuck on the wall next to the gate.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Lok Jian Wen
Mar 29, 2023 10:27 am

A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspected involvement in cases of loan shark harassment, the police said on Wednesday.

They were first alerted to a case of harassment at a flat near Pasir Ris Drive 6 last Saturday, after the door was splashed with a mix of kerosene and paint.

A note with the warning “Don’t run bro... next time I burn” was stuck on a wall next to the gate.

The man was identified through investigations and images from police surveillance cameras, before he was arrested on Tuesday. A mobile phone was seized.

He was linked to another case of loan shark harassment and will be charged in court on Wednesday under the Moneylenders Act.

If found guilty as a first-time offender, he faces a five-year prison term and a fine of up to $50,000 and six strokes of the cane.

The trio allegedly sold or rented their bank accounts to criminal syndicates for up to $2,500 per account.
Singapore

Three to be charged with alleged money mule offences

Related Stories

Woman nabbed on Indonesia-bound ferry after allegedly pouring hot water on husband

Man rescued after climbing out of 9th-floor flat during anti-drug raid

130 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in a HDB flat in Hougang on Sunday night

The police advise the public to avoid loan sharks and not to assist them in any way, adding that those who cause annoyance and disruption to public safety will be dealt with severely.

The door of the unit was splashed with a mix of kerosene and paint.  PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
 

The public can call the police at (999) or the National Crime Prevention Council’s X-Ah Long hotline (1800 924 5664) to report suspected loan shark activities.

More On This Topic
Ipoh woman says loan sharks from Singapore set her car on fire
Retired reporter scammed out of $3 million, forced to sell properties to pay loan sharks

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Singaporeloanspolice