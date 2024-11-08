Law firm partner fined $5,000, banned from driving for 5 years

A law firm partner travelling in Bukit Timah drove his car forward in a right-turning lane through a red light at a junction, and collided into a motorcyclist with enough force to rip off the front of his bumper.

On Nov 8, Brian Ng Pheng Kin, 43, was fined $5,000 and disqualified from holding all classes of driving vehicles for five years.

Ng, who is a partner at Rajah & Tann, had pleaded guilty to one charge of causing grievous hurt while driving in a dangerous manner.

Video footage from Ng’s in-car camera played in court showed him driving in pouring rain along Sixth Avenue in Bukit Timah at 7.19pm on Sept 24, 2023, when he approached another car that had stopped at the junction of Sixth Avenue and Jalan Haji Alias.

The traffic lights for Ng to go straight or turn right at the junction had both already turned red.

But Ng honked several times and the car that had stopped in front of him moved to the left, according to the footage. Ng then proceeded to drive forward and turn left before he hit a motorcyclist who was travelling with the right of way from Ng’s right.

The 29-year-old motorcyclist can be heard screaming in pain upon impact. He was later conveyed to the hospital with a laceration to his calf and a fractured left ankle.

The court heard the motorcyclist was warded in the hospital for four days and given two months’ hospitalisation leave.

Ng was represented in court by Mr Thong Chee Kun, who is also a partner at Rajah & Tann.

In mitigation, Mr Thong said a fine and disqualification from driving would be a fair and just sentence in this case, as Ng was neither speeding nor driving in a reckless manner when the accident occurred.

For causing grievous hurt to another person while driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner, an offender can be jailed for between one and five years.

Mr Thong pointed out that the victim had not suffered life-threatening injuries, with medical reports stating that the motorcyclist is not expected to be diagnosed with any permanent injury.

Said Mr Thong: “This incident has been traumatic for Ng as well. Since the accident he has avoided driving whenever possible. In fact, he has decided to give up his driver’s licence for at least 10 years to hold himself accountable.”

He added that Ng had informed both the traffic police and the Attorney-General’s Chambers that he would be willing to compensate the motorcyclist in full.

This would include any ongoing or future medical treatments related to the rider’s injuries.