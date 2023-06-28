Man attacks cars and blocks traffic, harasses passers-by and spits at police while out on parole

A 58-year-old man was arrested after behaving aggressively and causing a scene at Telok Kurau Road on Monday morning (June 26).

A video of the incident that was posted online shows the man standing in the middle of the road causing a commotion at around 7.45am.

In the video, the man can be seen hitting and kicking a taxi, which then drives off.

The man approaches a black car next and stands in front of it. It cannot be heard what he is saying but he thumps on the vehicle and then gesticulates wildly.

He also makes a peace sign and enters a fighting stance when someone tries speaking to him.

The man, who appears to be holding a yellow cup, is believed to have been drinking alcohol at the time of the incident. He also reeked of booze, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Besides blocking traffic, the man also spat in the face of police officers and verbally harassed passers-by. A police officer was spotted comforting a distressed-looking woman at the scene.

The man was arrested by the police for public nuisance and using criminal force against a public servant in the discharge of his duty.

According to Shin Min, the incident occurred on the man's final day of parole, which lasted from May 27 to June 26, meaning that he had violated his Conditional Remission Order.

The man was charged on Tuesday and denied bail. His case has been adjourned until July 4.