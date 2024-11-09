Man banned from entering Singapore among 5 arrested in forested area

Police officers were seen patrolling the park and its surroundings.

Five police tactical vehicles were seen parked near Bukit Batok Nature Park on the morning of Nov 9.

A man who is banned from entering Singapore was arrested in Bukit Batok on Nov 9, along with four other men who had entered the country illegally.

The police said on Nov 9 that they had detained a 23-year-old man for being a prohibited immigrant, while the other four – aged between 27 and 54 – were found without valid passes and travel documents.

According to the Immigration Act, a prohibited immigrant is someone who is unable to prove their ability to support themselves or is suffering from a contagious or infectious disease, among others. They must not enter Singapore, unless given a special pass.

The five men were caught after an enforcement operation at the forested area near Bukit Batok Nature Park which started at about 12.25am, the police said.

At about 9am on Nov 9, five police Special Operations Command Tactical Vehicles were seen parked along a road near the park as officers patrolled the area.

Investigations are ongoing.