Man being investigated over providing false info to police, claiming he was robbed

Officers from Tanglin Police Division detected inconsistencies between the man's account and CCTV footage.

A 50-year-old man is being investigated for allegedly providing false information to the police.

On Saturday (April 30), he told the police that while he was going to his car, three unknown men had assaulted him and robbed him of $230,000 in cash.

The man claimed that the trio had injured him with a baseball bat before fleeing the scene on foot.

On Sunday, the police said investigations had revealed that the man was not a victim of the reported crime.

The police said: "During the course of investigations, officers from Tanglin Police Division detected several inconsistencies between the man's account and the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage that was obtained by the officers."

Investigations against the man are ongoing, the police added.

Those who give information they know to be false to a public servant may be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

The police reminded members of the public that its resources could have been put to better use to deal with real crimes and emergencies instead of investigating false reports.

They added: "Those who lodge false police reports or provide false information will face serious consequences under the law."