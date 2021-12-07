Man bloodied in fight at Serangoon Central: 2 arrested
SINGAPORE - Two men were arrested over a fight at Block 254 Serangoon Central on Sunday (Dec 5).
The police told Stomp that they were alerted to the incident at around 12.30pm.
A video posted online shows the violent altercation between the two men, one of whom can be seen with a bloodied face.
The two men, aged 33 and 47, were subsequently arrested for affray. Both refused to be taken to the hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.
