Man bloodied in fight at Serangoon Central: 2 arrested

Two men were arrested over a fight at Block 254 Serangoon Central on Sunday (Dec 5).

SINGAPORE - Two men were arrested over a fight at Block 254 Serangoon Central on Sunday (Dec 5).

The police told Stomp that they were alerted to the incident at around 12.30pm.

A video posted online shows the violent altercation between the two men, one of whom can be seen with a bloodied face.

The two men, aged 33 and 47, were subsequently arrested for affray. Both refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.