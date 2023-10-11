 Students fight at Northpoint City mall, passer-by has to intervene, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Students fight at Northpoint City mall, passer-by has to intervene

SCREENSHOTS: SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM
Oct 11, 2023 10:53 pm

Two teenage boys were filmed fighting at Northpoint City and had to be separated by an adult passer-by.

A video of the altercation, which took place on the third floor of the Yishun mall, was shared to the Sgfollowsall Telegram group on Oct 6.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the teens' school has been informed of the matter, and both students have undergone counselling.

In the video, the two teens – one in a dark blue shirt and the other in a red top – are seen tussling with each other for several seconds inside a department store.

In the end, a male adult passer-by intervened to separate the two teenagers, who continued to fling their arms at each other.

 

According to Shin Min, the two teens were identified as Chung Cheng High School (Yishun) students.

A spokesperson of the school said the school is aware of the incident and both students were not hurt.

The school has also followed up with the pair to check on their well-being, and has provided counselling to help them reflect on their actions.

