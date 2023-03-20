Afraid he'll miss his bus again, man stands in middle of bay along AYE

Upset that he missed his bus earlier, a man stood in the middle of the bay along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) to block the next arriving bus.

This caused the bus to brake several times and even honk at the man, who backtracked a few steps but still remained where the bus was supposed to stop. The bus then stops more than a metre from the curb.

A video of the incident, which happened on Friday (March 17) was posted on the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page.

According to the post, the man was supposedly angry as he missed his previous bus.

“Guy was too busy on his phone and didn't realise his bus had come. No one flagged it down so the bus just drove past the stop. Guy got angry, decided to stand in the bus bay at the edge of AYE…”

If you’re shaking your head, we are too.