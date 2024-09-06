Man can't get girlfriend, so he looks for BTO partner

He is only 27 years old but Mr Don Huang has decided to skip the courtship stage and go straight to finding someone to apply for an HDB flat with.

Mr Huang told Shin Min Daily News that he was in a relationship before but it did not work out. It has been two years and he is still struggling to find a life partner.

The store manager, who is of medium-build, shared that he has not been successful on dating apps and the females around him are all attached.

"It's really hard to find a girlfriend in Singapore, and matchmaking services are expensive," he lamented.

Mr Huang is hoping to find someone to partner him in applying for a BTO flat in Woodlands, whose sale is slated to be launched in October.

"Hi, I'm looking for someone to do BTO with me," he wrote on the sign. He had printed 18 copies of the sign and pasted them on walls and pillars in shopping malls near Woodlands MRT Station.

Most of the signs Mr Huang put up have been removed. There were also people who uploaded images of his sign and sparked heated discussions online.

"My friend told me I should not have pasted the signs randomly," admitted Mr Huang.

"But I was just anxious to find a girlfriend who also wanted to get married and buy a flat quickly."