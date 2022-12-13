Man caught on camera lifting carpark barrier to allow Volkswagen through

A man was caught on camera lifting a carpark barrier arm at Parklane Shopping Mall to allow a vehicle to drive through.

On Monday (Dec 12), Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shared a video of a man pushing up a carpark barrier at Parklane Shopping Mall to allegedly “avoid paying for parking”.

The video also shared a list of parking fines amounting to $500 that the car – based on its licence plate – has incurred, along with the fact that it has an expired road tax tag.

The clip shows a white Volkswagen Golf R inching towards the carpark barrier before coming to a stop. A man alights from the passenger side and lifts the barrier arm, allowing the car to move forward.

He then pulls the barrier back down and gets back into the car.

While most netizens slammed the man’s actions in the comments section, some gave him and the driver the benefit of the doubt, suggesting that the barrier might have been faulty.