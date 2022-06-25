 Man charged over knife attack on couple in Yishun, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man charged over knife attack on couple in Yishun

Police vehicles seen at the scene on June 23, 2022, and bloodstains on the door handle of the victims' flat. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM @SINGAPORE_INCIDENTS/INSTAGRAM, OSMOND CHIA
Osmond Chia
Jun 25, 2022 12:51 pm

A man who allegedly attacked a couple with a knife at a Housing Board block in Yishun on Thursday was charged in court on Saturday (June 25).

Abdul Karim V. Sickander, 58, was handed two charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means.

He appeared in court via video link while handcuffed in remand.

He was wearing a white polo T-shirt and a blue mask.

According to court documents, Karim is accused of attacking Sri Bandiyah and Dhanvan Jeet Singh Minder Singh with a 26cm knife at 510A Yishun Street 51 on Thursday evening.

Earlier reports had said that the man is 62 and the woman, 41.



He allegedly did so while under a remission order between April 2020 and October this year and could face a more severe sentence.

District Judge Sarah Tan granted the prosecution's application to remand Karim at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation.

Karim will return to court on July 8.

Neighbours said there had been heated arguments at the flat over the past week.

The two victims were taken to hospital after the attack.

On Friday, a trail of what appeared to be blood could be seen from the lift lobby to the door of one of the rental flats.

In a widely circulated video online, several police vehicles can be seen parked along the road near a block of flats. The video's caption states there has been a slashing incident at the block.

The penalty for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means in a way that is likely to cause death is up to 15 years in jail, caning and a fine.

