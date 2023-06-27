 Man dies after car falls into canal along PIE on Monday morning, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man dies after car falls into canal along PIE on Monday morning

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car at 4.53am on Monday.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SGRV/FACEBOOK
Aqil Hamzah
Jun 27, 2023 08:44 pm

A 55-year-old man was found dead after his car skidded and fell into a canal on Monday morning.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car at 4.53am on Monday.

It had skidded along the Pan Island Expressway towards Tuas at the slip road entering the Central Expressway towards the city.

Dashcam footage shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shows traffic being redirected to the left-most lane with multiple emergency vehicles at the scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene and found the car overturned and partially submerged in the canal near the slip road.

It deployed divers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) to conduct a search operation in the water, with the driver needing to be extricated from his seat.

He was pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic.

The police are investigating.

 

26jun2023 0538hrs CTE entrance towards city from pie scdf & spf looking for something in the river? quoted Somebody fell into the river.

Posted by SGRV ADMIN on Monday, June 26, 2023
 

