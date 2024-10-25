Motorcyclist dies after skidding on PIE

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A 43-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding skidded on the PIE on Oct 24.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident along PIE towards Changi Airport at about 4.50am.

A video of the aftermath of the accident posted on Facebook shows an ambulance and the left-most lane of a three-lane road cordoned off.

Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable groups of road users.

In the first half of 2024, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in more than half, or 54.5 per cent, of all traffic accidents. They made up 61.6 per cent of traffic fatalities.

The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider deaths rose by more than 40 per cent to 45, up from 32 in the same period in 2023.

Between 2022 and 2023, the number of motorcyclist and pillion rider deaths also increased – by 44.7 per cent, from 47 to 68.